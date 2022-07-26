First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

