First National Trust Co Buys 417 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

First National Trust Co grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 586,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.