22,578 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HI stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

