DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. American National Bank boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.35.

ENPH opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.98. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

