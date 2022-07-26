Carson Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 469,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 271,336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,737,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,226 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 58,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

