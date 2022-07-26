National Asset Management Inc. Sells 434 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $320.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.39. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.06.

SBA Communications Company Profile



SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

