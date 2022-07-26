FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 34,963 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,963 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

