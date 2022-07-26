FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Shares of STX opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

