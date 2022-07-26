National Asset Management Inc. Invests $885,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,079 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $228,638,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $116,959,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $72,518,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $31,340,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,743.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

