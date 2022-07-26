Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

