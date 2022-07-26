AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Cowen

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

