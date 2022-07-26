AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $22.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

AT&T stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

