Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RDY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:RDY opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $73.19.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

