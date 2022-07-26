WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. One Day In July LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.3% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

