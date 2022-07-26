Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $469,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hess by 16,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

