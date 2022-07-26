Metis Global Partners LLC Has $498,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,756.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

