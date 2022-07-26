Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.