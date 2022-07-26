Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

