Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,191,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after acquiring an additional 138,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $156.40 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

