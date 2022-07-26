CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 188 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.