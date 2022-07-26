Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 353 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 226.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

