Bank of America Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $490.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $512.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $387.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.65. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,260 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.