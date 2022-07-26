Versor Investments LP Invests $979,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $235.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

