Versor Investments LP Sells 5,461 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 364,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after buying an additional 126,383 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,808,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

