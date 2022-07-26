Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,313 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $102.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

