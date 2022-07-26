3,244 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $337.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.67.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.