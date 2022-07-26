Versor Investments LP Sells 3,787 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after acquiring an additional 747,732 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 617.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 164,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 418,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.78 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $1,370,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,785,872.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $1,370,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,785,872.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,178. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.