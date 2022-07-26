Versor Investments LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

FCN opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day moving average of $160.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.37. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

