Versor Investments LP Has $1.21 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.1 %

DRI opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

