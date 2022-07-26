Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on C. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

