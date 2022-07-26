Versor Investments LP Buys 15,539 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 161.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

