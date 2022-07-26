Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 294 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,842 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $777,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 41,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $298.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.93. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.