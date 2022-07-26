Versor Investments LP Invests $1.32 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,171. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.53.

Shares of ZM opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.35. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

