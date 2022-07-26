Versor Investments LP Purchases 1,461 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Articles

