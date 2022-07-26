Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $14,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 256,729 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $4,481,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 197,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,913,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.27. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

