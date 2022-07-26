iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

