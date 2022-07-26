HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,348 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.64.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

