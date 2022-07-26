Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.