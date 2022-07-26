Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

NYSE:DHR opened at $273.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.61. The company has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

