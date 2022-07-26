Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CNI opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.12 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.