HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,531 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.4% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TEGNA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TEGNA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

