Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $49,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $75,689,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.85.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.54. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.