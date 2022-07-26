Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $361.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

