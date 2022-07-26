Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.89.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

