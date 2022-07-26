HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,925 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Stock Performance

LHC Group stock opened at $162.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.73 and its 200 day moving average is $151.06. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $216.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

LHC Group Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.