Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,799 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of STT opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

