Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Trading Up 1.3 %

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Shares of CI stock opened at $272.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.65 and its 200 day moving average is $249.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

