Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,992,000 after acquiring an additional 173,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,011,000 after buying an additional 208,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after buying an additional 811,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

