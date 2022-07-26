HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,467 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 543.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $652.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

