HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,480 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.7 %

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

